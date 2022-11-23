'Why Look Like Saddam Hussein?': Assam CM Himanta Sarma Targets Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday targeted Rahul Gandhi as he compared the Congress leader to Saddam Hussein, the former Iraqi dictator. Sarma suggested that it would have been better if he had turned his appearance into one like Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru.

This statement came as Rahul Gandhi can be seen sporting a beard while leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative by the Congress. With the Yatra, the party has said it aims to end politics of "fear, bigotry and prejudice", unemployment and growing inequalities in the country.

Addressing a campaign in Ahmedabad, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I told in a television interview a few days ago that there is no problem with Rahul Gandhi's new look. But if you have to change your looks, then at least make it like Vallabhbhai Patel or Jawaharlal Nehru. Even better if you look like Gandhiji, but why do you look more like Saddam Hussein now?"

Congress's culture is not close to India. Their practices are close to those who have not yet understood India," the Assam chief minister said.

The Assam CM also said, “Before 2014, people used to call it either Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi or Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid, Himanta Biswa asked, "Now you think, Ram is a God and who is Babur? Why were their names taken together? But this was the practice during the Congress rule. Gujarat chief minister became the prime minister and obliterated the name of Babur," the Assam CM said.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah reacted to Saddam Hussein remarks and said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma can say anything. He can go to any level for power. We don't pay attention.” Congress leader Manish Tewari said the Assam Chief Minister was sounding like a "petty troll".

Gujarat has 182 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.