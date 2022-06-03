Nagpur | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque case in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the history cannot be changed and asked: "why look for a Shivling in every masjid".

He made the remarks at the conclusion ceremony of an organisation training programme in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

During the event, Bhagwant said neither today's Hindus nor Muslims created the history that we know, noting that Islam arrived in India via attackers and in these attacks, "Devsthans were demolished".

"We shouldn't bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate the dispute? We have devotion towards Gyanvapi and we are doing something as per that, it is alright. But why look for a Shivling in every masjid?" Bhagwat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Issues were raised over places in which Hindus have a special devotion. Hindus don't think against Muslims. The ancestors of today's Muslims were Hindus too. It was done to keep them forever devoid of independence and suppress morale. So Hindus feel they (religious places) should be restored," Bhagwant noted.

The RSS chief said that differences should be resolved through mutual agreement, adding that if people approach a court, then they should accept judicial review and stop raising questions.

"If there are issues in mind, it rises. It is not against anyone. It should not be considered like that. Muslims should not consider it like that and Hindus too should not do that either. There is something like that, find out a path through mutual agreement," ANI quoted Bhagwant as saying.

"A path does not always come out. People approach the court, and if it is done then whatever the court decides should be accepted. We should abide by the decisions, considering our judicial system pious and the supreme. We should not question its decisions," he said.

The row over the Gyanvapi masjid in Varanasi has become a hot topic in India. Separate pleas were filed in the Varanasi court and the Supreme Court over the matter. Later, the Supreme Court had transferred the case to the Varanasi court.

On Monday, the Varanasi court had deferred hearing over Muslim side's plea against a suit filed by the Hindu side till July 4. The court said it will hear the matter as per directions of the Supreme Court.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma