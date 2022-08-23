‘Why Is Baba Ramdev Accusing Allopathy Doctors’: SC Fumes Over Patanjali Founder’s ‘Derogatory Remarks’

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court, while hearing the petition of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), issued notice to the Central Government and Patanjali. IMA had filed a petition in the apex court regarding Baba Ramdev's statement against allopathy treatment and vaccination. A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C.T. Ravikumar said: "Why is Baba Ramdev accusing allopathy doctors? He popularised Yoga. That is good. But he should not criticise other systems." When informed about Ramdev's advertisement in the media against allopathy, the Chief Justice said, "What is the guarantee that Ayurveda will cure all diseases"

The legal representative for the Indian Medical Association (IMA) cited the commercials in which Ramdev had made derogatory claims about allopathy. According to advertising, which the attorney cited, "Doctors were taking allopathy, but yet they perished due to Covid," he said that complaints had been filed to the authorities but that they had received no response. The apex court has issued notice to Ramdev and the Centre seeking a reply on the plea seeking initiation of action. "If this goes on unabated, then it will cause serious prejudice to us," said advocate Prabhas Bajaj, representing the IMA.

On February 19, 2021, Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda said that the Coronil tablet had been approved by the AYUSH Ministry as a drug supporting the Covid-19 treatment in accordance with the WHO's certification system. However, Patanjali's managing director Acharya Balkrishna later made a clarification about the certification through a tweet saying, "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world."

In an event that former health minister Harsh Vardhan attended, the Ayush certification for Coronil was announced, along with the publication of a study article referring to it as the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali."

On June 23, Patanjali released the product Coronil. According to Balkrishna, Covid-19 sufferers could be cured in 5 to 14 days with the use of the medication.

(With inputs from IANS)