Why Himachal Pradesh Polls Will Be A Contest Between BJP And Congress Despite AAP's Push | Explained

Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have openly declared their national ambitions following their thumping win in the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections. For AAP, the immediate target is Himachal Pradesh, where it is preparing to give a setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"After Delhi and Punjab, AAP is now a state recognised party in Goa too. If we get recognised in one more state, we will officially be declared as a 'national party'. I congratulate each and every volunteer for their hard work. I thank the people for posing faith in AAP and its ideology," Kejriwal tweeted on August 9.

Kejriwal's party is using its 'freebie' card and has promised 300 units of free electricity to household consumers if the AAP is voted to power in the state, where assembly elections will be held later this year. AAP's move has irked the BJP and Congress, but the two parties have also made similar announcements in a bid to woo the voters.

AAP, however, is not bothered by such announcements by the BJP and Congress, and is confident of winning Himachal Pradesh polls. However, political experts believe that AAP's promise will unlikely yield the same result in Himachal Pradesh.

They believe that the contest in Himachal Pradesh will remain bipolar and the AAP, which largely banks on Delhi Chief Minister and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's magic, needs to tweak its strategy in the Himalayan state.

"Whether or not the AAP will emerge as a third force in the state, time will tell. At this point in time, the contest is one-sided as our main rival (the Congress) is without a mass leader and also a faction-ridden house," a senior BJP minister told news agency IANS.

Himachal Pradesh has been traditionally dominated by Congress, but the state saw its first non-Congress chief minister, Shanta Kumar, in 1977, when the Janata Party came to power. But since 1985, Himachal Pradesh has been alternatively ruled by the BJP and Congress.

WHAT IS CONGRESS' STRATEGY FOR HIMACHAL PRADESH ELECTIONS?

The grand old party has appointed Pratibha Singh, the widow of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, as the state unit president. It is mainly banking on the anti-incumbency factor and has promised to bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

However, just like the AAP, Congress has also promised 00 units of free electricity to household consumers and Rs 1,500 per month financial assistance for women of age 18 to 60 years.

"We will make arrangements the way it is being done in other party-ruled states. It will not be done by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, as is being done by the incumbent government," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party's senior election observer for Himachal Pradesh, said.

WHAT ABOUT THE BJP?

The BJP, however, is not concerned about the AAP and Congress, and is confident of coming back to power on the basis of performance. It has also held conventions of booth-level office-bearers in all Lok Sabha segments in Himachal Pradesh.

"Our government works for the people's welfare. In Himachal, our government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated several steps in the public interest," senior BJP minister Suresh Bhardwaj told IANS.

"We have enhanced the ambit of social security pensions, Ayushman scheme by rolling out Himcare, free power within certain limits, low bus fare for women, reduced fare for others, etc. There are so many other steps taken by our government. The BJP is strong with the people's blessings and ready for the 2022 assembly polls."

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also believes good governance with zero corruption, which is essential for economic growth, and no witch hunting are the mantras for his success.

"Despite the pandemic, we have made a rapid recovery. The government is implementing the Rs 1,010 crore Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Scheme in all districts. The gross enrolment ratio of primary, middle and high schools in the state is hundred per cent, while it is 85.6 per cent in case of senior secondary schools," he said, as reported by IANS.