Why Election Commission Didn’t Announce The Dates For Gujarat Assembly Polls?

THE ELECTION Commission on Friday announced elections for Himachal Pradesh but not Gujarat. However, the two states usually voted around the same time in the past elections. This development is also surprising because the terms of both the assemblies end within the range of six months.

On being asked by the reporters, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said no rules had been violated.

"There is a gap of 40 days between the end of the assemblies of the two states. As per the rules, it should be at least 30 days so that one result doesn't impact the other. "

The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends in January and that of the Gujarat assembly ends in February. The Bhartiya Janata Party governs in both states.

There are a number of factors like weather, and we want to hold the elections before the onset of snow, Rajiv explained, adding that the poll body had consultations with various stakeholders. Many also questioned the unusually long gap between voting and results in Himachal Pradesh. Notably, the state votes on November 12 and the results will be announced almost a month later, on December 8.

The Model Code of Conduct will be applicable to the hill state for a fewer number of days—57 days instead of 70—the election chief said.

In 2017, elections were announced in the two states separately. However, the results were declared on the same day in December.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Assembly of 2022 has been challenged by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP is campaigning aggressively after its thumping victory in Punjab that took place earlier this year. However, AAP could not open its account in the previous Assembly elections in Gujarat.