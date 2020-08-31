Renowned cardiologist Dr S Padmavati has died at 103 due to COVID-19, the National Heart Institute said on Sunday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Renowned cardiologist Dr S Padmavati breathed her last on Saturday, days after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. "Dr S Padmavati, an eminent cardiologist, rather the first female cardiologist of India, popularly known as 'God Mother of Cardiology' passed away on August 29 due to COVID-19 infection," the NHI said in a statement.

She was popularly known as the ‘Godmother of Cardiology’ Born in Burma (now Myanmar) in 1917, a year before the Spanish Flu pandemic, Padmavati migrated to India in 1942 during World War II. She graduated from the Rangoon Medical College and went overseas for higher education.

In 1954, she founded North India’s first Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory at the Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi, in 1954.

In 1962, Dr Padmavati founded the All India Heart Foundation

She also founded the National Heart Institute, Delhi in 1981, the first cardiac catheterisation laboratory in the private sector in the Southern Hemisphere,

Thanks to her rich contributions to the development of cardiology in Indian, she earned the moniker of Godmother of Indian Cardiology

She was honoured with Fellowship of the American College of Cardiology and FAMS, and Padma Bhushan in 1967 and Padma Vibhushan in 1992 by the Government of India.

In her last days, she was serving as the founding director of the National Heart Institute in Delhi.

She was a health enthusiast and swam till the age of 93-94 years

Her former colleagues reminisce that she was very sharp even in her last days. “Even till the last moment, she was very sharp and would put us to shame at times when we would not recount an incident but she would remember it. She was a health enthusiast and swam till the age of 93-94 years,” said Dr OP Yadava, Chief Cardiac Surgeon and Chief Executive Officer at NHI.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha