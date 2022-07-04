'Why Don't Change Ahmedabad To Adanibad?': KTR's Dig At BJP On Hyderabad Renaming Buzz

Telangana minister and CM KCR's son KT Rama Rao on Sunday reacted sharply after PM Modi referred to Telangana capital Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar during his address to the party workers at the BJP National Executive meeting. Rama Rao's reaction, however, came after a BJP leader on July 1 sparked the buzz of changing Hyderabad's name if the saffron brigade comes to power in the state in the upcoming elections.

Training his guns at BJP leader and former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, who said that Hyderabad's name will be changed if the party wins Telangana Assembly Elections, KT Rama Rao said, "Why BJP is not changing Ahmedabad's name to Adanibad", referring to BJP-ruled and PM Modi's home state Gujarat and Billionaire Gautam Adani, who also hails from the state.

"Why don't you change Ahmedabad's name to Adanibad first? Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way," KT Rama Rao tweeted tagging a story by news agency ANI on the comments of Raghubar Das.

Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first?



Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way? https://t.co/xD8y6mrfUi — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 3, 2022

The buzz over Hyderabad's name change was fuelled after PM Modi referred to Telangana's capital as Bhagyanagar. In his address to party workers during the two-day BJP National Executive Meet in Hyderabad, PM Modi said that Sardar Patel, the revolutionary freedom fighter, had coined the term "Ek Bharat" in Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad).

This came amid demands by several BJP leaders and the party's ideological mentor RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during his campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, had also asked the voters to vote for BJP in order to transform Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghubar Das on Friday (July 1) said that Hyderabad's name will be changed to Bhagyanagar if the party comes to power in Telangana.

When asked if Hyderabad's name will be changed to Bhagyanagar, he said, "Definitely. The way I am seeing it from the past two days, be it the businessmen or normal people, they have a lot of anger towards the TRS government".

"This is because this government believes in dynasty politics and thinks only about the family. They don't think about the welfare of the people of Telangana. So people are in favour of the BJP. To end the dynasty politics PM Narendra Modi will address the national executive meeting," Das added.