'Why Centre Is Running If There's Nothing To Hide': Jairam Ramesh On Amit Shah's Remarks Over Adani Row

SOON after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made his statement regarding the Adani controversy, Congress General Secretary for Communications Jairam Ramesh demanded an explanation from the government, asking if nothing is to hide then why the Centre is running away from Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani Group. This came after the home minister during the interviews with ANI said that the BJP has nothing to hide and is afraid of Adani's affair.

"Why is Centre running away from our JPC probe on Adani? If there is nothing to hide why are they reluctant? They have expunged the questions we raised in both Houses. We’re being threatened to stay silent," Ramesh, as quoted by ANI, said.

Earleir today, Shah said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the matter since the Supreme Court is hearing petitions in the case."The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of," he added.

Meanwhile, the Adani group has appointed accountancy firm Grant Thornton for an independent audit of some of its companies in a bid to come clean over the allegations made in a report released by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. The report which was released on January 24, accused the Adani group of stock manipulation.

Since the Hindenburge report became public which claimed that Adani pulled off the greatest fraud in business history with stock manipulation, the market value of the group's seven listed firms has decreased by half.

However, the group refuted all the allegations and called the Hindenburg the "Madoffs of Manhattan". Meanwhile, Bernstein Research claimed that Adani Green can pay off all of its debt of 22,000 crores that is due in the fiscal year ending in March 2025 if it sells some renewable energy assets.