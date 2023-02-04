'Why Centre Is Fighting With Everyone?': Arvind Kejriwal Amid Row Over Governance Issues

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the central government of fighting with everyone and said that the country can't progress by quarrelling with everyone.

Kejriwal cited a report on the Collegium system of appointment of judges becoming a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre, and advised the government not to intervene in other's work.

"Why does the central government fight with everyone? With judges, Supreme Court, state governments, farmers and traders? The country will not progress by quarrelling with everyone. Do your job and let others do theirs. Don't interfere in other's work," said the Delhi CM in a tweet in Hindi.

केंद्र सरकार सबसे लड़ती क्यों है? जजों से, SC से, राज्य सरकारों से, किसानों से, व्यापारियों से?



सबसे लड़ने से देश की तरक़्क़ी नहीं होगी। आप अपना काम करो, दूसरों को अपना काम करने दो। सबके काम में दखल मत दो। https://t.co/VEqECbu2Si — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 4, 2023

This comes amid the ongoing tussle between the Delhi AAP government and Centre regarding the appointed Lt Governor over a range of governance and jurisdiction-related matters.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal along with Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs held a march to Raj Niwas linked to an alleged delay in approving his government's proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training.

He also accused the Modi government of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that recently filed a chargesheet in the liquor scam case in Delhi of using the agency to "topple governments and buy MLAs".

The Kejriwal government has questioned the GNCTD (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court that gives more power to the LG in Delhi. The apex court has yet not passed any decision on that.

The Delhi CM took a swipe at the Centre and criticised the GNCTD Amendment Act brought by the Modi government in 2021 and hoped that it will be declared unconstitutional by the top court.

Constitution and the law state that LG is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers. This means that the files should not go to the LG, he had said in a press conference.

(With inputs from agency)