Why Amit Shah Picked Muslim-Dominated Seemanchal To Start BJP's 2024 Poll Campaign In Bihar | Explained

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, considered to be the principal strategist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will visit Bihar next month to oversee the party's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This would be Shah's first visit since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) ditched the BJP to rejoin hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance again.

The senior BJP leader will visit the Seemanchal region of Bihar, which is close to the Bangladesh border and has a heavy concentration of Muslim population, on September 23-24. "The honourable Home Minister will be covering the districts of Purnea and Kishanganj as part of his two-day programme. Besides interaction with party workers, public meetings are also scheduled," news agency PTI quoted a BJP leader as saying.

Seven years ago, when Nitish was with the Mahagathbandhan, Shah had elected the Gandhi Maidan in Patna to kich-start the BJP's poll campaign for the 2015 Bihar elections. However, that election was disaster for the saffron party after the NDA bagged just 58 of the 243 assembly seats in the state.

The situation this time is same again as Nitish has allied with the Mahagathbandhan again. But Shah, instead of Patna, has elected the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region to start his poll campaign for 2024 general elections.

The Seemanchal region has four districts - Katihar, Purnea, Araria and Kishanganj. Purnea and Kishanganj have 35 per cent and 70 per cent Muslim population, respectively.

WHY THE BJP HAS A MUSLIM DOMINATED AREA TO START IT BIHAR CAMPAIGN?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA did well in this region, winning three of the four seats here, by consolidating the Hindu votes. The BJP is looking to do the same this time as well.

Quoting a senior BJP leader, The Print reported the saffron party believes that the consolidation of Hindu votes in Seemanchal will also help it send a message in adjoining West Bengal districts, where there is a high percentage of Muslim population.

"The Seemanchal region is a sensitive area. It is a hub of Islamic terrorism, infiltration from Bangladesh and IS (Islamic State) activities," Bihar BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel told The Print.

JD(U) NOT WORRIED ABOUT BJP's CAMPAIGN

The JD(U), however, is not worried about the BJP's poll campaign in the Seemanchal region and has said that the saffron party will be decimated in Bihar in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"It is obvious why the BJP has picked up Seemanchal to kick-start its campaign. But it will not succeed because our social base there is much larger and our voters are more aware of the motive of the BJP’s communal agenda. The BJP’s tally in Bihar will be in single digits," JD(U)'s Upendra Kushwaha said.