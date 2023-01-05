Why Air India Did Not Complain Against Man Who Peed On Co-passenger; Read Airline's Response

Air India responded to DGCA saying they thought the man and the old lady resolved the matter and so they did not press charges against the man.

Air India on Thursday informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that it had not filed a complaint against the male passenger who urinated on an female co-passenger because the woman had taken her initial complaint back after it seemed that the two have worked out a truce among themselves. The Mumbai-based businessman had done this in November last year on a New York - New Delhi flight and action against him was only initiated when the woman wrote a letter to Tata group’s Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Air India on Thursday responded to a January 4 notice of DGCA, in which it detailed the incident that unfolded on board AI102 flight of November 26, 2022, PTI quoted its sources as saying.

Also Watch:

The airline also said that the offender concerned has been barred from flying on Air India for 30 days. A report of its internal committee, constituted to probe the matter, is pending.



Air India’s reply also said that the committee has obtained the necessary documentation and also held it first hearing, PTI source was quoted saying.

The second hearing of the matter by the committee is scheduled to be held on January 10. The offender has requested for more documents before scheduled second meeting, sources said, as quoted by PTI.

The female passenger who had to go through such an ordeal has been refunded the flight fare. Palam Police Station in Delhi has registered a case in the matter while a DGCA official was quoted by NDTV saying, “We are examining their (Air India's) response”.

The Tata-owned airline, in its response to the DGCA in the matter, described the incident saying the woman had first complained to the cabin crew that a male co-passenger had urinated on clothes and bags. The crew then assisted the female passenger to a different seat in the same class and provided her a set of dry clothes and slippers, the airline said.

The cabin crew even reported the incident to the Commander and logged it in the Voyage report, sources were quoted by NDTV saying.

The airline explained that they did not invite law enforcement’s involvement, once on the ground, because there was no further confrontation and that they respected “the wishes” of the female passengers.

Air India further clarified that it is reviewing its current protocols on reporting such incidents to authorities on landing even in cases where the aggreived victim does not wish to report the matter.

(With agency inputs)