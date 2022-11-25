'Whom I Treated As My Brother...': Mamata Banerjee After Meeting Friend-Turned-Foe Suvendu Adhikari

WEST Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had a brief meeting with the opposition's leader Suvendu Adhikari at her chamber in the state Assembly.

This was the first time since Adhikari quit the Trinamool Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party before the 2021 state assembly election.

Following the discussion on 'Constitution Day' in the House, the CM said "I called Suvendu for tea." She also added that at one point of time she had considered him her brother.

"The person I treated as my younger brother is today saying the government in Bengal has become ‘of the party, by the party and for the party and what if I say the Centre has become a government of the agency, by the agency snd for the agency?" Banerjee was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, speaking about the same the BJP leader said, "It was just a courtesy call. Nothing else should be read into it. I did not have tea." He also added that contesting Nandigram was not a personal fight against Banerjee but a political and ideological fight.

"I had a 3-4 min long courtesy meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee today. Contesting from Nandigram was not a personal fight against Mamata (Banerjee) Ji, but a political and ideological fight," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Kolkata, West Bengal | I had a 3-4 min long courtesy meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee today. Contesting from Nandigram was not a personal fight against Mamata (Banerjee) Ji, but a political & ideological fight: LoP & BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/vmUU26Mid7 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

The Nandigram MLA was seen entering Banerjee's chamber accompanied by BJP leaders Manoj Tigga and Agnimitra Paul, shortly after the assembly session broke for recess in the afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Adhikari termed Banerjee as the company's owner after skipping Dr CV Ananda Bose's oath-taking ceremony as new governor over seat arrangements on November 23.

Talking to the media after skipping the oath-taking ceremony, BJP's Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari said "To print a postcard also, CM's permission is needed in Nabanna (WB State secretariat). The company's owner (WB CM) decided guest list & seating arrangement for Governor's oath-taking ceremony. Only 2 MLAs who are officially with BJP but currently with TMC were invited."

(With inputs from agencies)