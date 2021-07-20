Pulling up the state government for giving in to traders' pressure by granting relaxations ahead of Bakraeid, the top court said that the decision disclosed a "sorry state of affairs" and termed the relaxation "wholly uncalled for".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned the Kerala government that it will take stern action against the state government if COVID-19 cases in the state swell up due to the relaxations given for the celebrations of Bakraeid 2021.

A bench of justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai said that the citizenry of India has been laid bare to the nationwide pandemic by the grant of such relaxations by the Kerala government. "We direct the Kerala government to give heed to the Right to Life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution," the bench said.

"Alarming state of affairs to give in to pressure tactics. Pressure hood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of right to life. If any untoward incident takes place due to this relaxation, public can bring to our notice and action will be taken accordingly," the court said.

The bench was hearing an application that raised the issue of relaxations granted by the Kerala government in view of the Bakrid festival. It was filed in a matter in which the apex court had last week taken suo motu cognisance of earlier media reports on the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow Kanwar Yatra amid the pandemic.

However, defending its decision, the Kerala government contented that relaxations in the COVID curbs are in place since June 15 and no new relxations have been ordered specially for Bakraeid. The Kerala government further cited the misery of traders who were expecting Bakrid sales to alleviate their economic problems.

During the hearing, when petiotioner's lawyer asked the top court to pass an order today as today is the last day of three-day relaxations, the court said, "there is no point. The horse has already bolted. We are not quashing the notification."

The Supreme Court had on Monday asked the Kerala government to file its response on the plea against the three-day relaxation announced by the Pinarayi Vijayan government. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had on Sunday warned the Kerala government for relaxing curbs for Bakraeid because of the "inevitable, impending third wave".





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan