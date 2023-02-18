‘Who’ll Say I Love You First?’: Salman Khurshid On Nitish Kumar’s Call For Opposition Unity In 2024 Polls

AS BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated and urged the opposition parties to work together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general election, Senior Congress leader Salma Khurshid, who was present, said that the sentiments were shared by the Congress as well, but who should say "I love you first?"

Addressing the 11th general convention of CPI-M, JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Kumar said, "I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen."

He also added that he is waiting for the Congress party to take a decision on contesting the 2024 election together.

Khurshid, the senior Congress leader who was representing the Grand Old Party, expressed similar sentiments.

"But the situation is akin to lovers taking their time to decide who should say I love you first...it happens that sometimes an inexperienced lover is uninhibited enough to make the first move," Khurshid said.

The Bihar CM, who walked out on the coalition with the BJP last year and became the chief minister with the support of the Congress, said that the party must not rest on its laurels but should use the momentum that it had gained during the recently concluded Rahul Gandhi-led "Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Kumar also said that the 2024 elections are the only opportunity to get rid of "these people (the BJP)".

Nitish Kumar, the leader of the JD(U), stated on Thursday that he has no desire to become Prime Minister in 2024.

Kumar said that he keeps telling the members of his party not to raise slogans for him as he has no desire to become prime minister in 2024.