Addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day, PM Modi said that Indian soldiers have given a befitting reply to those who tried to threaten the country's national security from the Line of Control (LoC) to Line of Actual Control (LAC).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the violent clash at the Galwan Valley that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a befitting reply to China, saying that the "whole world witnessed India's capability after what happened in Ladakh".

Addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day, PM Modi sent a strong message to both China and Pakistan, saying India is fighting both "terrorism or expansionist" while adding that the whole world's faith in New Delhi's power is growing.

"From Line of Control (LoC) to Line of Actual Control (LAC), whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner: PM @narendramodi



For more updates, follow: https://t.co/M4JQOgwXwk#IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/wYt6ad9yBo — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) August 15, 2020

Hinting a change at India's foreign policy, PM Modi also said that "neighbours are not only those with whom we share our geographical boundaries but also those with whom our hearts meet".

"Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I'm happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in 'extended neighbourhood'," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister remarks come at a time when tensions between India and China have escalated along the LAC, especially after the violent clash at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. During the clash at the Galwan Valley, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. China, however, did not reveal the number of casualties it suffered during the clash but according to an ANI report, Beijing suffered 43 casualties during the Galwan standoff.

Since the clash at the Galwan Valley, India and China have held a series of talks to de-escalate the tensions between the two sides, disengage troops from the region and restore the status quo.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma