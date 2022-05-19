New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal's abrupt resignation from his post due to "personal reasons" sparked a row in the national capital. Reports have suggested that Baijal's resignation will likely be accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is currently on a state visit to Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Baijal's resignation has led to speculations about who will replace him. According to a report by news agency IANS, Praful Khoda Patel, the administrator of Lakshwadeep and Daman and Diu, is the top choice for the top post.

Quoting sources, IANS reported that several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders want someone from the south to be appointed as the new Delhi L-G.

However, another report by Livehindustan, Hindustan Times' sister publication, has claimed that Delhi's current police commissioner Rakesh Asthana is also a choice for the L-G post. Asthana had started his stint with the Delhi Police in July last year.

Besides, the names of former chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and ex-Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi are also being considered for the post of Delhi L-G.

Whosoever is appointed as Delhi's new L-G will face the huge task of coordinating between the Centre and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital.

Baijal, who was appointed to the post after the resignation of Najeeb Jung, was constantly part of a debate with Kejriwal, who accused the Delhi L-G of being a puppet of the Centre.

The major face-off between the LG and the AAP government took place in June 2018 when Kejriwal along with his ministers --Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai-- held a dharna in the L-G office, alleging that IAS officers posted with the state government were not cooperating with elected representatives and non-approval of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme by Baijal.

A 1969-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Baijal was appointed as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma