New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing out that the World Health Organization (WHO) has displayed an incorrect map of India on its COVID-19 dashboard. The map, Sen noted, shows Jammu and Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh as parts of Pakistan and China.

Sen stated in the letter that when he visited WHO's website, a world map was displayed and when he zoomed the portion of India, it was showing a blue map with "surprisingly" two different colors for Jammu and Kashmir. He also claimed that the portion of Arunachal Pradesh was also demarcated differently.

"When I clicked over the blue portion, it was showing the Covid data of our country. But to my utter surprise, when I clicked over the differently colored portions given to our Jammu and Kashmir, the larger portion was showing the data of Pakistan and the smaller one was showing the data of China," he posted on Twitter.

Furthermore, Sen referred to it as a "serious International issue" that the government should have noticed and corrected. He added it is "grievous for the citizens of our country" and urged PM Modi to look into this matter and intimate the people about the "major mistake".

Earlier in 2021, Twitter misrepresented India's map, depicting Jammu and Kashmir as separate countries and large portions of Ladakh as China. In addition, in 2020, Twitter geo-tagged Leh as part of the People's Republic of China, which led to Ajay Sawhney, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, writing a letter to Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey. In the strongly-worded letter, Sawhney warned the platform that such attempts not only bring disrepute to the company but also raise questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha