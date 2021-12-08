New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died on an Indian Air Force Chopper on Wednesday after it crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

General Bipin Rawat was the first Chief of Defence Staff of India and he was appointed the same on January 1, 2020. Born in Uttarakhand's Pauri, Gen Rawat was married to Madhulika Rawat who was a constant support in his service to the nation. Gen.Rawat and his wife have two daughters.

Who was Madhulika Rawat?

Wife of CDS, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat is the President of the Army Wives Welfare Association and she works for wives, children, and other dependents of Army personnel. Let us tell you that AWWA is one of the largest NGOs in India. She has been part of this association and many other associations for a very long time. She was part of many welfare programs and campaigns that aid the Veer Naris (Army widows) and differently-abled children.

MRS MADHULIKA RAWAT

PRESIDENT ARMY WIVES WELFARE ASSOCIATION pic.twitter.com/lq5bviBUHy — AWWA.India (@AWWA40071909) June 18, 2018

Mrs. Madhulika was a role model and a catalyst in empowering the lives of several Army wives. She encouraged them to build a life of their own and asked them to take courses like tailoring, knitting, and bag making along with beautician courses to make them financially independent.

Daughter to late politician Mrigendra Singh, Madhulika also promoted health awareness and mental awareness. She completed her studies in Delhi and completed her graduation in psychology from Delhi University. Apart from AWWA, she continues to do many types of social work, especially for cancer victims.

Posted By: Ashita Singh