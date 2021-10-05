New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The World Health Organisation (WHO) will take the much-anticipated decision on Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's submission seeking Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Covaxin next week.

Earlier, the WHO had delayed the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Covaxin and had sent more technical queries to Bharat Biotech.

"Covaxin manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis & submitted additional info at WHO’s request on Sept 27. WHO experts are currently reviewing this info & if it addresses all questions raised, WHO assessment will be finalized next week," WHO tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

"WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin," it added.

It should be noted that without the EUA, Covaxin will not be recognized by most countries around the world. The queries that the WHO made to Bharat Biotech came even when the latter claimed that it has submitted all clearance-related data. Furthermore, as per the vaccine manufacturer, Covaxin had demonstrated an efficacy rate of 77.8 percent in Phase-3 trials.

Pertaining to this, WHO mentioned that the EUL is meant to check the quality and safety of the vaccine in question so that it fits the parameters set by various countries.

"The Emergency Use Listing process - done by WHO and the Technical Advisory Group of independent experts - is centered on determining if a manufactured product (eg. a vaccine) is quality-assured, safe, and effective," said WHO in another tweet.

For the unacquainted, Covaxin and Covishield (the only India-made vaccine on the WHO list as of now) were the first vaccines in India launched in January this year meant for a nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19. Russia-made Sputnik arrived later in the country.

