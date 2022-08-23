Who Is Sonali Phogat? From Acting To Bigg Boss To Politics, Know Her Journey

BJP Leader and actress Sonali Phogat passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital on Monday after she had complained of uneasiness to her staff. The 41-year-old rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss Season 14. Apart from being a popular television and film personality, Sonali Phogat was also famous on TikTok.

Sonali Phogat started her political career in 2008 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She served as the Mahila Morcha of the BJP's National Vice President. In 2019, she contested Haryana Assembly Election from the Adampur constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

She gained immense popularity after she entered Bigg Boss Season 14 as the wild card contestant. She entered the show after 80 days and got evicted from the show after a month. Hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner and Rahul Vaidya emerged as the 1st runner-up in the 14th season. Television stars Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia and Aly Goni also participated in the show.

Sonali Phogat started her career in 2006 and appeared in the Haryanvi TV programme, which was broadcast on the Doordarshan channel. She also appeared in the television show 'Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma' in 2016 and was seen in a Haryanvi film 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti' in 2019. She features in several music videos as well including 'Bandook Aali Jaatni' in 2019.

Moreover, Sonali Phogat was a popular figure on social media as well and would regularly posts videos and pictures. On Instagram, she enjoyed a huge fan following and had over 8 lakhs followers. On Monday, she also posted a reel on Instagram, in which she can be seen wearing a padgi.

Sonali also has a daughter Yashodhara Phogat. In 2016, her husband Sanjay Phogat passed away in mysterious circumstances at their farmhouse.