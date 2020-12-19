Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SK Singhal has been appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, over three months after Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from the service.

Singhal, a 1998 IPS officer, will retire from the service on August 31, 2001. He was among the ten forerunners for the post of state DGP after it fell vacant in September, The Economic Times reported earlier this week, citing top government sources.

Singhal had found himself in a bitter fight between the Rashtriya Janata Dal and National Democratic Alliance during the Bihar Assembly Elections held earlier this year. According to a report by Outlook, Singhal had escaped a murderous attack on him by henchmen of Mohammad Shahabuddin in 1996.

The incident took place at a time when Singh -- then serving as the SP of Siwan -- was investigation a complaint against Shahabuddin during the parliamentary polls of 1996. In 2007, Shahabuddin was sentenced to 10 year imprisonment in the Singhal case.

Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party during the assembly election, party's president JP Nadda had reminded the voters how Singhal was attacked by Shahabuddin.

Bihar's former DGP had Pandey had voluntary retirement from September 22, 2020, five months before completion of his service tenure. Five days after his retirement, Pandey joined Janata Dal United at party supremo Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna. He, however, was denied ticket to contect the assembly elections.

