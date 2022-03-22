Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached the assets of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar in a money laundering case. The ED attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.45 crore of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited owned by Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray’s brother Shridhar Madhav Patankar. It has been alleged that a demonetized currency amounting to Rs 84.5 crore was accepted for the purchase of 258 kg of gold.

The ED in a statement the attached properties, including 11 residential units in 'Neelambari' project in Thane, are part of a company owned by Shridhar Patankar, Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law. A probe is also underway.

“Nandkishore Chaturvedi who operates a number of shell companies further transferred the money through his shell company Humsafar Dealer Private Limited in the garb of extending unsecured loans in excess of Rs. 30 Crore to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiri Pvt. Ltd. Thus, the money siphoned off by Mahesh Patel in connivance with Mr. Nandkishore Chaturvedi was parked in the real estate projects by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd,” the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

Reacting to the development, Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut said: "Shridhar Madhav Patankar is our family member, his relation is not limited to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. ED has been taking tremendous actions in states where BJP is not in power."

Who is Shridhar Madhav Patankar?

Shridhar Madhav Patankar is the brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He is reportedly a partner in the Pushpak group. According to Enforcement Directorate, Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited is owned by Shridhar Madhav Patankar.

BJP alleges corruption by Shivsena leaders

Earlier on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had claimed of exposing Rs 1000 crore scam alleging that Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav and his wife, an MLA, Yamini Yashwant bought 36 old buildings in Mumbai in past two years.

"Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav and MLA Yamini Yashwant bought 36 buildings (old buildings of "Paghadi") with 1000 flats/shops/offices in Mumbai in last 24 months. Rs 1000 crore scam exposed I am confident of actions by ED, Compay Ministry, Income Tax Department in next few days," the BJP leader had tweeted.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma