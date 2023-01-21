'Who Is Shah Rukh Khan?': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid 'Pathaan' Row

AMID the ongoing row over Bollywood actor Sharukh Khan, the Assam Chief Minister said on Saturday, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or the film Pathaan".

The media questioned the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who entered a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film was to be screened. The activist also tore down posters in the theatre and burned them.

''Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter.

"Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed," he said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

The Hindi film industry actor Sharukih Khan and his film "Pathaan" are facing a backlash for showing the actress Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikni in the Song "Besharam Rang". Meanwhile, many leaders from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film, which is scheduled to be released on January 25.

When reporters told the Assam CM that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sharma said that the people of the state should be concerned about the people of the state, Assamese, and hot Hindi films.

Sarma said that the Assamese film "Dr. Bezbarua—Part 2," the first directorial venture of the late Nipon Goswami, will be released soon. "People should see it".

The upcoming Bollywood movie "Pathaan," which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.

(With PTI Inputs)