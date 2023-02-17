Who Is Sapna Gill, Social Media Influencer Arrested For Attack On Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Over Selfie

IN A BIZZARE incident, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friend Ashish Surendra Yadav were attacked by his fans after Shaw refused to have a selfie while having dinner at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Following the argument with two fans over the selfie, the cricketer was allegedly manhandled and his car was attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Mumbai's Santacruz. The incident took place in the Santacruz area of Mumbai on Wednesday night.

In a video that went viral on social media, Shaw can be seen stopping a woman from using a baseball bat. The woman identified as Sapna Gill has been arrested after the matter came to light.

Who Is Sapna Gill

- Sapna Gill, who has been arrested in an alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car, is a social media influencer. Gill has around 220k followers on Instagram.

- Mumbai police arrested her for allegedly attacking Shaw's car outside a luxury hotel in Santacruz on Thursday, the Indian Express reported.

- According to media reports, she has acted in Bhojpuri films along with stars such as Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

- Gill hails from Chandigarh and is a resident of Mumbai. She was born in September 1991 in Chandigarh, Punjab.

- She is active on a number of different social networking platforms, including the video-sharing app Josh, and the multi-media instant messaging app Snapchat and the popular video-content website YouTube.

- She uploads content ranging from entertainment and dance videos to fashion photos on social media platforms. She has starred in movies such as Kashi Amarnath, Nirhua Chalal London and, most recently, Mera Watan, released in 2021.

The 23-year-old Indian cricketer was recently named in India's T20I squad for the series against New Zealand following his brilliant season in domestic cricket. However, the opening batter did not get the opportunity to play in the three-match series.