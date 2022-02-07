New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has been appointed as the first woman Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University by the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Monday. Pandit is currently the Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule University in Maharashtra.

The 59-year-old Pandit is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in International Relations.

“President Ram Nath Kovind, who is Visitor to the University, has approved the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU Vice Chancellor. Her appointment is for a period of five years,” a senior MoE official said.

This comes after M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of acting VC at JNU after his five year term ended last year, was last week appointed as the chairman of the UGC.

Here's all your need to know about the new JNU VC:

Early life and education

Santishree was born in St Petersburg, Russia, on July 15, 1962. Her mother, Mulamoodi Adilakshmi, was a professor of Tamil and Telugu at what was then the Leningrad Oriental Faculty Department in the erstwhile USSR.

Santishree has been a professor of political science. She obtained her bachelors degree in history and social psychology from Presidency College in Chennai and PhD in international relations from JNU in 1990. She also obtained a post-doctoral diploma in peace and conflict studies from Sweden's Uppsala University in 1995.

Teaching career:

Pandit began her teaching career from Goa University in 1988 and moved to Pune University in 1993. She has held an administrative position in various academic bodies. She has also been a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and Visitor’s nominee to central universities. In her career she has guided 29 PhDs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma