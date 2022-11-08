Who Is Sanjay Bhandari, The Arms Dealer To Be Extradited From UK

A UK court on Monday ruled that Indian fugitive and arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari can be extradited to India, where he faces charges of tax evasion and money laundering. The court order paved the way for the British government to order his extradition.

The Indian authorities had filed two extradition requests, one over a money laundering case and the second over tax evasion. The requests were certified by then UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in June 2020. Bhandari was arrested on an extradition warrant in July that year.

Who Is Sanjay Bhandari

Sanjay Bhandari is a London-based businessman who had fled India in 2016. According to the court documents, Bhandari is wanted in India for intended prosecution for an offence of money laundering contrary to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 and for offences of tax evasion contrary to the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Asset), Imposition of Tax Act 2015 and Income Tax Act 1961.

Bhandari allegedly defrauded the Indian income tax authorities between July 1, 2015, and February 7, 2017. He had reportedly submitted two tax returns in which he deliberately hid details about his foreign assets and foreign income. As a resident of India at the time, he was supposed to pay tax on all his global assets and income.

In 2016, a lookout notice had been issued against Bhandari before he fled. He was also booked under the Official Secrets Act in October 2016, after the Income Tax department allegedly unearthed confidential defence ministry documents from his residence, according a report by The Times of India.

Bhandari has also been accused of being involved in corruption during procurement of Pilatus trainer aircraft in 2009. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against Bhandari and some officials of the Indian Air Force, Defence Ministry and Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft, whose identities have not be disclosed.

He also faces a case over an alleged purchase of a house in London under a benami for businessman Robert Vadra.

He has been on bail on a security provided to the court as he fought extradition on the cases against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is expected to appeal against Monday's magistrates' court order.