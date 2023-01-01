Sandeep Singh, Hockey Legend-Turned-Politician, Faces Sexual Harassment Charges; Know All About Him

Sandeep Singh speaks to media after being booked on charges of sexual harassment. (Image: ANI)JE N

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh on Sunday 'handed' the sports portfolio to the state chief minister after he was booked in a case of sexual harassment in Chandigarh. Singh, who has termed the allegations baseless, stepped down from the post of Sports minister after Chandigarh registered a case against him on the complaint of a woman athlectics coach.

The complainant has accused Singh of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and begun an investigation into the matter.

Denying the allegations, Singh has said, "There is an attempt to mar my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports Department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out."

Who Is Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh is a former player of the Indian national hockey team. A penalty corner specialist, he was known by the nickname "Flicker Singh". He also captained the Indian team.

Born on February 27, 1986, in Shahabad, Haryana, Singh attended Shivalik Public School in Mohali. His father's name is Gurucharan Singh Saini and mother's is Daljeet Kaur Saini.

Inspired by elder brother Bikramjeet, who was also a hockey player, Singh became a prominent name in hockey at a very young age. He was known for drag flicking the ball quicker than others and went on to hold the title of “the fastest drag-flicker” in the world.

At the age of 20, Sandeep Singh was accidentally shot at while he was travelling to Delhi by a train. The incident occurred just days before the 2006 Hockey World Cup.

The bullet left his lower body paralysed for a year as his pancreas were punctured and the liver, kidneys and backbone had suffered significant damage.

Singh however made a miraculous and unexpected recovery, returning to the Indian national team. He was the top scorer at the 2009 edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and also led India to win gold.

In 2018, a biographical movie based on Sandeep Singh's life, 'Soorma' hit the theatres. His role was played by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Singh has also appeared as a judge in the reality show MTV Roadies.

In 2019 Haryana Assembly election, Singh was elected as an MLA from Haryana's Pehowa constituency on a BJP ticket. He was subsequently sworn in as sports minister in the Haryana cabinet.