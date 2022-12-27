Who Is Pavel Antov, 65-Year Old Russian Oligarch Who Died Mysteriously In India

A 65-year old Russian oligarch, Pavel Antov died after “mysteriously” falling from the third-floor window of a hotel in the Rayagada region of Odisha. The Russian national was there to celebrate his 66th birth anniversary. His death follows that of his 62-year-old friend Vladimir Bidenov, who was traveling with him and was found dead in the same hotel on December 22. The police on Monday claimed that there was no foul play involved as per the circumstantial evidence collected so far, even as two cases of unnatural deaths have come to light from the same place. Cops said an investigation was underway.

Police are probing multiple possible angles in the case. The Indian Express quoted Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Rayagada town police station, Rashmi Ranjan Pradhan, saying that it could be possibile that Antov fell from the terrace accidentally, or that he died by suicide after the death of his friend Bidenov.

Antov was no ordinary Russian national. He was a rich businessman in the Russian meat industry. According to media reports, Antov’s company, ‘Vladimir Standard', was the leading manufacturer of meat sausages in his country. He was the founder of the company. Forbes Russia had noted after an analysis, in 2019, that Antov’s declared annual earnings were around £130 million.

Besides being a successful business tycoon, he was also a politician. He served as the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region. Reports claim, he was also the head of the Committee of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir region on agrarian policy, nature management, and ecology - a department very closely related to his line of business. He was one of Russia’s wealthiest lawmakers as per their declared earnings.

Interestingly, he was known to be an opponent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which President Putin claims is a ‘special military operation’.

Earlier in June this year, he had taken to social media to criticise Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, saying, “A girl has been pulled out from under the rubble, the girl’s father appears to have died. The mother is being pulled out with a crane she is trapped under a slab. To tell the truth, it is extremely difficult to call this anything other than terror”.

Following a severe backlash, Antov later deleted that social media post and clarified saying it was an “unfortunate misunderstanding” and a technical error.

The police have informed that the two deceased persons were a part of a group of four Russian tourists. They had checked into the hotel, along with their local Indian guide, on December 21. They had earlier visited Daringbadi area in the Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The two other members of their group have asked to stay here and cooperate with the investigation for the time being. However, the police said, they will be allowed to go following the completion of basic procedures.