Who Is Naba Kishore Das, The Three-Time Odisha MLA Shot At By A Cop

The incident took place when he was on his way to attend an event at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar.

IN A shocking incident, Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das was shot on Sunday in Jharsuguda district. According to an eyewitness, as claimed by the news agency ANI, the minister was shot by a policeman. The eyewitness is an advocate named Ram Mohan Rao, who said that the policeman fired at the minister from point-blank range.

"This incident occurred at about 12.30 afternoon at Gandhi chowk when Das was on his way to attend a programme. He sustained bullet injuries to his left chest, leaving him seriously injured," Rao said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to the Brajarajnagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gupteswar Bhoi, police ASI Gopal Das suddenly opened fire from his office revolver when the minister stepped out of his vehicle.

The incident took place when he was on his way to attend an event at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar. Following the incident, he was taken to the hospital, where his condition is presently critical.

From Student Politics To State Minister: A Journey

Naba Kishore began his political career as a student leader and was involved with Congress from the beginning. While studying at a college in Sambalpur during the 1980s, Das became the student leader representing the "Grand Old Party". After being associated with the Congress for close to three decades, he joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which is also the ruling party in Odisha.

Naba Das: The Three-time MLA From Jharsuguda

Naba Kishore Das is a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency and is considered an influential leader in the region. He ran for office for the first time on the ticket of the Congress Party. However, he lost the election. He again fought the 2009 assembly polls from Congress and won the polls. He again won the 2014 assembly election and the 2019 polls, thereby marking his presence as the MLA of the region for the third time consecutively. He presently serves as the health minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government.

When Das Donated Rs 1-Cr Golden Urn

Naba made national headlines after he donated a golden urn worth Rs. 1 crore to a temple in Maharashtra. Das reportedly gave an urn weighing 1.7 kg of gold and 5 kg of silver to the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra, one of the country's most famous Shani temples.