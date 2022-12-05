'Replace Abdul With Suresh': Khan Sir's Old Video Goes Viral; Congress Leader Demands 'Arrest'

AN OLD video of Patna's famous Khan Sir that is making the rounds on social media has sparked a major controversy. A video was retweeted by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, in which Khan sir can be seen giving an example of how the meaning of a sentence in Hindi changed when the name "Suresh" got replaced by "Abdul."

घटिया निहायत ही घटिया - इसे गिरफ़्तार करना चाहिए



और जो अट्टहास कर रहे हैं इनकी भद्दी बेहूदा बातें सुन कर उनको सोचना चाहिए - कि क्या बन रहे हैं हम? https://t.co/txyLtHEjzn — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 4, 2022

Congress leader Shrinate shared the video tweeted by an acclaimed author, "Ashok Kumar Pandey."

"This person should be arrested and those who are laughing after watching the video, they should think- what are we becoming," the Congress leader tweeted.

Khan Sir, while teaching Dvandva Samas, said, "There are some words that have two meanings. Like if you say Suresh was flying a plane, it means something different, and if you say Abdul was flying a plane, it means something different. "

Khan sir has previously been involved in controversies. He was accused of instigating the violence that broke out following the students' protest against the Railway Recruitment Board exam, in which a case was also registered by the Bihar Police.

Khan Sir hails from Patna, Bihar, and is famous on YouTube for his teaching. His channel, Khan GS Research Center, is very popular among the youth, with 1.45 crore subscribers. He simplifies current affairs and general studies topics and teaches in a typical Bihari accent.