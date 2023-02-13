Ayodhya To Triple Talaq Verdict: Who Is Justice S Abdul Nazeer, The New Andhra Pradesh Governor

RESHUFFLING and appointing governors of 12 states and one Union territory, President Droupadi Murmu has notified the appointment of the Supreme Court's retired Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the landmark verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, as the third Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Nazeer is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and retired on January 4, 2023. He was one of the five judges who pronounced the Ayodhya verdict in 2019.

Who Is Justice Abdul Nazeer

- Justice Nazeer was born on January 5, 1958, he began his career as an advocate in February 1983 and practised in the Karnataka High Court for 20 years. He was initially appointed as a temporary judge at the court in May 2003, and later he was made a permanent judge in September 2004.

- Nazeer was promoted to the Supreme Court in February 2017 while sitting as a judge of the Karnataka High Court.

- Apart from the Ayodhya verdict, Justice Nazeer was part of many landmark judgments including the Triple Talaq case, and the Right to Privacy is a fundamental right.

- In an interfaith five-judge panel that heard the contentious Triple Talaq case in August 2017, Justice Nazeer was the only Muslim Judge. He along with then Chief Justice JS Khehar - ruled that the Supreme Court cannot interfere in personal laws while terming the practice of Triple Talaq 'sinful in theology'.

- He was also the only Muslim judge on the Constitution Bench deciding the controversial Ayodhya land dispute and agreed to pronounce a unanimous verdict.

- In another significant verdict, a five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice Nazeer upheld the constitutionality of the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetize the 1,000 and 500 rupee notes, stating the decision-making process was neither defective nor hurried.

- Justice Nazeer is succeeding Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.