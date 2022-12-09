Who Is IPS Amit Lodha And Why Is He Facing Corruption Charges Over Netflix Series Khakee?

AMIT Lodha, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who rose to prominence after the release of the Netflix series "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter" and inspired a significant number of the youth population, is now facing corruption charges. The web series drew inspiration from his life and book, Bihar Diaries. He was suspended after a case was registered against him on charges of corruption and for allegedly entering into a commercial agreement with Netflix while serving as a government officer.

Who is Amit Lodha?

Amit Lodha, who belongs to Jaipur, studied at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) after cracking the coveted entrance examination in the first attempt. Lodha, in an interview, said that his experience in the IIT was not pleasant, and he found it difficult to fit in. Later, he cracked the UPSC (Civil Service Examination) in the first attempt and joined the service as an IPS in 1988.

During the initial years, Lodha was posted in Rajasthan but was soon sent to Bihar. After joining his duty in the state, Lodha became popular among local residents as he asked them to call him directly on his landline number.

The case of the 'Gabbar Singh of Sheikhpura' brought the Bihar IPS Lodha into national spotlight. He tracked the dreaded Mahto gang, who had several charges framed against them, including a jailbreak after killing two policemen and the murder of 15 people, among others.

Lodha was awarded the prestigious President's Medal for his meritorious service, the Police Medal for gallantry, and the Internal Security Medal for his operations during his career.

His book named "Bihar Diaries" was published in 2018, which later became the inspiration for the Netflix series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Why is Lodha facing "Corruption Charges"?

Amit Lodha, 48, who is the IGP (Inspector General of Police) of Bihar, has been booked by the Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar for allegedly taking money for Khakee. According to the Vigilance Unit of Bihar, Lodha is still serving as an IPS officer and is not an established author. Therefore, he cannot sign a deal with a firm for the web series.

"While serving as an IPS officer, Lodha signed an agreement with a private firm that caused him financial gains. He allegedly agreed to a deal with a firm that produced web series based on his book. Lodha is not an established storyteller, nor was he authorised to write a book and use it for commercial purposes," the vigilance unit said in the statement, as quoted by the website of Republic World.

Lodha has been accused of receiving Rs. 12,372 from the deal while Rs. 49.63 lakh was credited to his wife Koumidi's account. The FIR registered against him says that there was an agreement between the firm and Koumidi to facilitate the "transaction of illicitly acquired wealth."

Early this month, Lodha tweeted, "Sometimes life can throw you the most difficult challenges, particularly when you are right. It's during these times your strength of character is reflected. Need your prayers and support to come out victorious."