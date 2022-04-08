New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel has been in the headlines lately for not being allowed to fly to the United States by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI had stopped Patel from boarding a flight at the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday night. It has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Patel in connection with a money laundering case related to Amnesty India debarring him from leaving the country.

A Special court had ordered the CBI to revoke the LOC and issue an apology to the writer-activist. However, a Delhi sessions court has now put a hold on the previous order acting on the CBI's petition challenging the special court's order. The case will be taken up again next Tuesday.

Patel was supposed to fly to the USA for a lecture tour at three universities in Michigan, Berkley and New York, regarding the attack on civil society in India and about his latest books. He was stopped twice from flying abroad by the CBI. He sued the CBI for contempt after he was stopped again last night from flying to the US despite yesterday's court order setting aside the lookout circular.

“Have been stopped at immigration again. The CBI has not taken me off their Look Out Circular. Immigration at Bangalore Airport says nobody at CBI answering their calls. Will move court again tomorrow if I have to [sic]”, he tweeted Thursday night. As per the latest court's order, Patel can not go abroad for now until the court announces a relief and he will not get any apology from the CBI.

Who is Aakar Patel?

Aakar Patel is an Indian journalist, human rights activist, author, and former Amnesty India head- a unit of the international network that was a part of a global movement promoting and defending human rights and dignity. Patel was born in a lower-middle-class conservative family in Surat, Gujarat and later moved to Mumbai in search of a job. He started his career as the editor in chief of a Gujarati newspaper Divya Bhaskar. The activist cum author is known for his books such as Our Hindu Rashtra and Price of the Modi Years which have garnered controversy for criticising the government and present ruling party Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Patel is loggerhead with the CBI in connection with a case that the investigating agency is probing related to alleged irregularities in foreign funding to Amnesty International India Private Limited (AIIPL) and Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). CBI haa issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Patel which was pulled by a Delhi court and ordered to be revoked with an apology by the head of the agency. However, the matter continues to be subjudice as CBI had on Thursday opposed any relief to him, arguing he could likely flee from justice if allowed to leave the country.

