Sinha will now head the Srinagar sector for CRPF as the Inspector General

In a first, a woman has been appointed as Inspector General of CRPF in the Srinagar sector, one of the terrorist-hit areas in Jammu and Kashmir. Charu Sinha, a 1996 batch Telangana cadre IPS, will head the Srinagar sector as the new IG. Earlier, she had worked as IG Bihar sector in CRPF to take on the naxals.

When she was working as the IG of Bihar sector in CRPF, Sinha carried out various anti-Naxals operations. After that, she was transferred to IG Jammu in CRPF where she spent a long and successful tenure. On Monday, a fresh order came appointing her as the IG Srinagar sector.

The Current Director-General CRPF AP Maheshwari headed the Srinagar sector as IG in 2005.

The Srinagar sector started fuctioning in 2005 and to be noted it never had a female officer at the IG level.

Charu Sinha is going to head all operations involved in Sringar sector.

ANI reported that the CRPF said, "Srinagar sector is located at Brein Nishat, Srinagar (J-K). It started functioning in 2005. Srinagar Sector has operational jurisdiction over three districts of J-K- Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar and Union Territory of Ladakh,"

The paramilitary force added, "It includes 2 ranges, 22 executive units, and 3 Mahila companies. Apart from it, Srinagar Sector has administrative control on Group Centre-Srinagar."

Other than this, 6 IPS officers and 4 senior cadre officers have also been transferred or inducted in CRPF. IPS officers Maheshwar Dayal (Jharkhand sector), PS Ranpise (Jammu sector), Raju Bhargava (Work) have been inducted into the CRPF.

PS Ranpise will replace Charu Sinha as head of the Jammu sector.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma