Who Is Bhagat Singh Koshyari; Five Times Former Maharashtra Governor Sparked Controversies

BHAGAT Singh Koshyari steps down from the post of Maharashtra Governor following recent controversy over his remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. President Draupadi Murmu accepted Koshyari’s resignation as the state’s governor and further appointed Ramesh Bais as the new Governor of Maharashtra.

Koshyari, who was born on June 17, 1942, entered politics through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where he engaged in protests against the Emergency. He has previously served as the first state unit president of Uttarakhand and national vice president of the BJP. In 2001, Koshyari was appointed as the second Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Additionally, he has served in both houses of parliament

Here are top controversies involving the former Maharashtra Governor

- In a very recent controversy of November last year, Koshyari described Maratha Emperor Shivaji as ‘an icon of the olden days’. “Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden days, there are BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari”, Koshyari said.

- Earlier in July 2022, Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that if Rajasthanis and Gujaratis are taken out of Maharashtra, then there will be no money left in Mumbai and Thane. He further said that Mumbai will no more remain the financial capital. However, his speech was slammed by the opposition leaders.

“If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here," Koshyari said.

- Earlier in March 2022, Koshyari mocked two social reformers of the 19th century, Savitribai Phule and Jyotirao Phule for getting married at a young age. His remarks were criticised by Congress and other opposition parties. “Savitribai was married off at the age of 10 and her husband was 13 years old at that time. Now, think about it, what must girls and boys be thinking after getting married," Koshyari said.

- Also in September 2019, When Koshyari took over as governor, he was criticised for quickly lifting the President's rule and for secretly swearing in Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as chief minister and deputy chief minister in the early hours of the morning in November 2019.

- Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra chief minister accused Koshyari of being overactive, doing nothing sometimes. Uddhav also pointed out that Koshyari has not used all of his quotas to fill the 12 seats available in the state Legislative Council.