New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Baba Sivanand and called his agility at the age of 126, passion for Yoga and dedication for a healthy lifestyle inspirational.

In the 87th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, broadcasted on Sunday PM Modi said "My dear countrymen, you must have observed Baba Sivanand ji in the recently held Padma Awards ceremony. Seeing the agility of the 126-year-old, everyone must have been surprised just like I was..."

"At the age of 126 years, the fitness of Baba Sivanand is the subject of discussion in the country today. I read many people's comments on social media, that Baba Sivanand is fitter than those one-fourth his age. Indeed, the life of Baba Sivananda is an inspiration for all of us. I wish him a long life. He has a passion for yoga and leads a very healthy lifestyle," he added.

Baba Sivanand one Monday at the Padma Shri award ceremony had greeted PM Modi by bowing in the Nandi Mudra. Pictures of the 126-year-old went viral on the internet.

Here's all you need to know about the Baba Sivanand

Swami Sivananda is a monk from Varanasi. He is the oldest man to be conferred with the Padma Shri award on Monday. He was born in August 1896, and he is cherishing his remarkable 126 years of living. Despite his distinctive age, he stands strong enough to perform Yoga for hours, according to a write-up by Rashtrapati Bhawan on Padma Awardees.

As per the same write-up, Swami Sivananda wakes up as early as 3 am in the morning and adheres to a fixed routine. He sleeps on a mat on the floor and uses a wooden slab as a pillow. Fit without any medical complications, he practices Yoga every day and performs all rituals on his own. He leads a simple life, eats a simple diet, and serves others with his selfless service.

Swami Sivananda was brought up by his Guru Omkarananda Goswami at an Ashram at Nabadwip in West Bengal. He imparted all practical and spiritual education, including Yoga without school education. In his childhood, poverty made him sleep empty stomach many times, while the rest of the time, his family could afford to feed him boiled rice and water.

At the Padma Shri award ceremony, Baba Sivanand's picture dressed in a white kurta and dhoti, knelt and bowed down in front of the Prime Minister and President Ram Nath Kovind as a mark of the respect garnered admiration for his simplicity. The Prime Minister too got up from the seat and bowed to the veteran Yoga legend.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha