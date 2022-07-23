Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal Minister's Aide Found With Rs 21 Crore At Home During ED Raid

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Friday recovered huge cash amounting to Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, a close acquaintance of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

"The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam," it said in a statement.

Over 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which are being ascertained, it added.

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee?

Arpita is a model and actor who had played minor roles in a few Bengali, Odia, and Tamil films. The actor describes herself as, “A multi-talented versatile actor, having worked in several films in Tollywood.”

She has been a part of Bengali movies alongside Bengali superstars Prosenjit Chatterjee (2009 film 'Mama Bhagne') and Jeet (2008 film 'Partner').

Apart from this, Arpita was also the face of promotional campaigns for Partha Chatterjee’s Durga Puja committee called the Naktala Udayan Sangha in 2019 and 2020. Partha's Committee is believed to be one of the biggest Durga Puja committees in Kolkata.