UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that every state should contribute towards India's goal of achieving a 5 trillion economy.

The finance minister was apparently referring to the statements made by Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday who termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious goal of India achieving USD 5 trillion economy as "joke" and "silly".

"How can you tell that aim of 5 trillion economy is a joke? Every state should contribute towards it. Who are you laughing upon, the people? In 2014, debt of Telangana was Rs 60,000 crores, but in the last 7-8 years it has crossed Rs 3 lakh crores," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

"When the Centre asked for the list of places for medical colleges, the state (Telangana) listed Karimnagar and Khammam. But those places already had medical colleges," she further added.

She further claimed that the state government don't have the data of places in Telangana that have medical colleges.

"Now you are telling that you did not receive a single medical college in 157 medical colleges from the Centre. You don't have the data of places in Telangana that have medical colleges and you're blaming NDA as No Data Available," said the finance minister.

The statements come few days after KCR hit out at PM Modi saying that the whole country expected that PM would speak something on the Adani issue in the Parliament and was disappointed.

"By 2023-24, Modi said India will become a USD 5 trillion economy. That 5 trillion (economy) itself is a joke. Really silly. At least our aim should be big. We should dare to dream. That 5 trillion (economy aim) itself is very very less, out of which only USD 3.5 trillion was achieved," KCR slammed, as reported by PTI.

He also referred to an article in an international magazine, said there was "License Raj" during the Congress rule while it was "Silence Raj" in the present government.

He further alleged that the NDA government is engaged in "endless privatisation of Public Sector Enterprises," and said that the Central Government's policy appears to be "Socialisation of losses and privatisation of profits."

"Modi says the government has no business to do business. I say the government has every right to do business wherever it is required. Government has no business means it is escaping from the responsibility entrusted by the people of India. We should share the responsibility. You cannot shrug off," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)