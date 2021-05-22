White Fungus: Dr Suresh Kumar said that the Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) is more dangerous than the Aspergillosis (White Fungus) as the treatment for mucormycosis can continue for 1-1.5 months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising concerns over the increasing Black Fungus cases in the country, a new fungal infection, the White Fungus, has also raised alarms among the health authorities. The White Fungus cases were reportedly first detected in Patna's Medical College and Hospital where four people were diagnosed with the fungal infection. Now, a fresh case of White Fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, has been reported in Uttar Pradesh.

Since the first reports of White Fungus cases, people started searching causes, symptoms and other details about the fungal infection. It was first reported that the White Fungus is said to be more dangerous than the Black Fungus infection, a disease primarily affecting immunocompromised Covid-19 patients. However, a report by IndiaToday, quoting infectious diseases doctors, stated that the White Fungus is nothing but candidiasis.

“White fungus is just a myth and misconception. It is basically candidiasis, a fungal infection caused by a type of fungus called Candida. It is the most common fungal infection," said infectious diseases specialist Dr Ishwar Gilada as quoted by IndiaToday.

Candidiasis is a fungal infection due to any type of Candida. Signs and symptoms include white patches on the tongue or other areas of the mouth and throat. Other symptoms may include soreness and problems swallowing.

On the question of whether the White Fungus is more dangerous than the Black Fungus, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, Delhi, as quoted by news agency ANI, said that the Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) is more dangerous than the Aspergillosis (White Fungus) as the treatment for mucormycosis can continue for 1-1.5 months. He also said that patients must avoid taking steroids without consulting their doctors to treat COVID-19.

"White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as the black fungus. The treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months hence early diagnosis is critical. Don't take steroids to treat COVID-19 without consulting your doctor", Dr Suresh Kumar said.

Dr Suresh further advised the people to maintain hygiene as the fungus grows in cramped and humid spaces. He also advised avoiding eating unwashed fruits, vegetables and consuming eatables refrigerated for days. Dr Suresh Kumar also said that people should wash their masks daily or use a new one.

"Fungus grows in cramped and humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days, eat fresh fruits, let sunlight in your house & wash your masks daily", Dr Suresh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, another pulmonary diseases doctor, who is also treating Black Fungus patients in Mumbai said that mucormycosis is more invasive and might cause a lot of damage to the sinuses, eyes and brain of the infected patient.

“Mucormycosis is more dangerous because it is normally not found in the human system, and we normally do not see many cases. Candidiasis is easily diagnosed and easily treated. Most of the times, it is not life-threatening, unless you miss treatment or symptoms completely and it becomes invasive," Dr Kapil Salgia, a pulmonologist at the Bombay Hospital, as quoted by IndiaToday said.

