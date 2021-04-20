The court said if at the end of a day, a few shots are available in a vial, then it be given to someone whether they fall in the approved categories for vaccination or not.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday raps the Centre over the reports of huge vaccine wastage and said that the Government of India must aim to vaccinate whomsoever it can to ensure the addition of a maximum number of beneficiaries to the COVIOD-19 vaccine drive and also to ensure that there is no wastage of the vaccine jabs.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed that there are news reports suggesting that there is a daily wastage of six per cent of vaccines and till now 44 lakh vaccines out of 10 crore have been wasted, of which maximum is in Tamil Nadu.

"This is a huge wastage. Give it to those who want it. Whomsoever you can vaccinate, please vaccinate. Whether 16 years old or 60 years old, all need vaccination. The pandemic does not discriminate," the court told the Centre.

The court also said that the youngsters of the country are getting more affected during the second wave of COVID-19 in India and a lot of young lives have been lost. It said if at the end of a day, a few shots are available in a vial, then it be given to someone whether they fall in the approved categories for vaccination or not.

The observations by the bench came during the hearing of a disposed of a petition related to COVID-19 tests which was revived on April 19 (Monday). The high court Monday noted that the virus has raised its "ugly head" once again and the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and "it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse".

The High Court also expressed hope that the Central government was allocating or diverting resources and medicines, like Remdesivir, based on the needs and situation of each state, otherwise "people will have blood on their hands".

"We will be doomed," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said with regard to any non-application of mind in allocation and diversion of resources and medicines.

"Long and short of it is that it (Remdesivir) is in short supply," the bench said and added that giving clearance for setting up units to manufacture would not yield quick results as establishing the facilities for manufacture takes time.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan