New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Saryu Canal National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur and hailed India's resolution to move ahead in any circumstances. Speaking of General Bipin Rawat, who lost his life in an ill-fated helicopter crash on Wednesday, PM Modi said that 'wherever General may be, he will be seeing India moving ahead with new resolutions'. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and said that General Bipin Rawat's death is a loss to every patriot.

Addressing a public gathering in Balrampur, PM Modi said, "I express my condolences to all brave warriors who died in the helicopter crash on Dec 8. The demise of India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, is a loss to every patriot. He was brave & worked hard to make the country's armed forces self-reliant, the nation is a witness to that".

"Wherever General Bipin Rawat may be, in the days to come, he will see India moving ahead with new resolutions", the prime minister said adding, "A soldier doesn't remain a soldier only as long as he stays in the military. His entire life is that of a warrior. He is dedicated to discipline and pride of the country every moment".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan