'Where's The Money Going': Kejriwal Alleges Centre 'Waiving Loans Of Rich Friends But Opposing Freebies'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday continued with his attack on the Centre over freebies issue and reduction in states' share in Central taxes and said there seems to be something wrong with the finances of the Central government given the way it is 'strongly opposing' the free facilities provided to the people. He said that the money collected from taxes is for serving the people of the country and not for waiving loans of politicians' friends.

"Never in the past 75 years has the government taxed basic food grains. Tax over petrol and diesel is over Rs 1,000 crore. They're now saying all free things by the government should end, and fees should be charged in govt schools and hospitals. They're saying free rations to be stopped."

Citing the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, reduction in states' share in central taxes from 42 per cent to 29 per cent, Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on food items and 25 per cent cut in MNREGA fund, Kejriwal asked where was all the money going.

"It is for the first time in the history of the country that the Centre, justifying their Agnipath Yojna, said they're doing it so they do not have to pay pensions to defence persons anymore. The Centre has time and again repeated that they don't have money, and has decreased money that was given to states. Tax being collected is much higher as compared to 2014 but they have no money. Where is the money going?" Kejriwal asked.

पहले अपने दोस्तों के 10 लाख करोड़ के क़र्ज़ माफ़ किये



अब इन्होंने Super Rich लोगो का 5 Lakh Crore का Tax भी माफ़ कर दिया



वहीं, आप लोगों के आटा, दूध, दही, लस्सी पर Tax लगा दिया



अगर सारा पैसा पूंजीपतियों पर उड़ाया जाएगा तो देश "आत्मनिर्भर" कैसे बनेगा?



He said the Centre collects a huge amount of taxes, including Rs 3.5 lakh per annum on petrol and diesel, and was still against providing people of the country free education, healthcare and other facilities. Kejriwal further claimed that the Centre waived Rs 10 lakh crore of loans and Rs 5 lakh crore of taxes of super-rich people and their companies.

"What has happened all of sudden that Centre is citing lack of funds even for paying pension to soldiers. There seems to be something wrong with its finances," he said, adding, "Where did all money from the Centre go? They're waiving loans of their friends with this government money. They've even waived the taxes of their billionaire friends".

His comment comes amid a fight between the ruling BJP and opposition parties over the issue of freebies, or "revdi culture", which the centre has alleged is a method that leaders such as the Delhi Chief Minister often use to keep voters happy.

Meanwhile, the BJP was quick to respond to Kejriwal's allegations with Amit Malviya describing them as "brazen lies".

Brazen lies by Arvind Kejriwal:



- Center hasn’t waived off loans but recovered 6.5 lakh crore since 2014-15

- No where has center said that Agniveer is to cut pension bill. Modi Govt has all the money for our Armed Forces.

- No tax on loose food items. States levied VAT earlier. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 11, 2022

"Centre hasn't waived off loans but recovered Rs 6.5 lakh crore since 2014-15. Nowhere has the centre said that Agniveer is to cut pension bill. The Modi government has all the money for our armed forces. There is no tax on loose food items. States levied VAT (value added tax) earlier," Malviya tweeted.