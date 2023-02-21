'Where Is SRIMATHI?': Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At BJP For Coining Catchy Acronyms

CONGRESS leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to coin acronyms with instant appeal. Ramesh recalled an incident from a recent meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee in which the members were informed about the government-organised programme abbreviated as ’SRIMAN’, which is also a word used to call a male person respectfully in Hindi.

The Department of Science and Technology informed that ‘SRIMAN’ is a government programme that aims to encourage the effective utilisation and increasing access of research infrastructure to scientists, industry professionals, and researchers in the country by creating a network of relevant stakeholders.

The Congress leader took to Twitter and said there’s no match for the Modi government’s obsession with coining catchy acronyms. “There’s simply no match for Modi Sarkar’s obsession with coining catchy acronyms. Today in the Standing Committee meeting we were made aware of Scientific Research Infrastructure Sharing Maintenance and Networks (SRIMAN). My response was where’s SRIMATHI!,” he said in a tweet.

The ruling BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched various schemes which could be identified with their acronyms. While presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also managed to keep up PM Modi’s love for acronyms by presenting a sweet offering named Mishti. Mishti means sweetmeats in Bengali.

However, the Mishti scheme was introduced by the government to preserve mangroves. Similarly, the BJP termed ‘Jam’ for Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile, and the Centre’s aviation scheme, UDAN is an abbreviation of ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (Common citizens of the country fly). Another acronym used by the ruling party ‘Pragati’ means Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.