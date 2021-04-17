India reported over two lakh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally over 1.4 crore. On the other hand, 1,038 fatalities have been reported during the same period, which has pushed the death toll to 1,73,123 in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been witnessing an alarming spike in coronavirus cases with the daily count breaching the two lakh mark. The surge has created a panic among people that Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used to treat severe coronavirus patients, could run out in the country.

Several people have been posting messages on social media about their requirement of Remdesivir for their friends and family members. Thus to help such people, websites like Dr Reddy's Laboratories' readytofightcovid.in and www.cipla.com are tracking the availability of Remdesivir and posting the list of hospitals and pharma shops where the drug is available.

Where can I find Remdesivir in India?

* You can get the information on the website readytofightcovid.in. Here you will be able to see the list of hospitals and pharmaceutical stores where the drug is available. Dr Reddy's website has also posted their 24/7 helpline number -- 1800-266-708 -- where you can get the information about Remdesivir. By pressing 1, it will redirect you to the customer care person, who will help you in providing details about the drug and the list of hospitals and pharmaceutical stores.

* You can also get information about Remdesivir on the official website of Cipla -- www.cipla.com.

Step 1: You need to click on the option of 'Click here for Remdesivir'.

Step 2: After clicking on this option, you will be redirected to the page where the list of distributors of the drug is given. The 20-page long list provides the list of distributors from several states.

What is the price of Remdesivir in India?

With a significant rise in daily coronavirus cases in India, the manufacturers of Remdesivir have reduced the price of the anti-viral drug to Rs 899, which was earlier priced at Rs 2,800. The price of the drug varies from company to company but it is now available under Rs 3,500.

Talking about the coronavirus cases, India reported over two lakh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally over 1.4 crore. On the other hand, 1,038 fatalities have been reported during the same period, which has pushed the death toll to 1,73,123 in the country.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma