Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan held discussions with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over the global health body’s approval for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Swaminathan also met Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh to discuss various aspects of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday (August 12) met WHO (World Health Organization) Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan and held discussions over the global health body’s approval for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, news agency PTI reported.

“Held a meeting with Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of @WHO. We had a productive discussion on WHO's approval of @BharatBiotech's COVAXIN. @DoctorSoumya also appreciated India's efforts for the containment of #COVID19,” Mandaviya tweeted.

It was earlier this month that the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech manufactured COVID-19 vaccine received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Hungarian authorities. The approval was received from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition Hungary certifying the GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin.

"With the approval, Bharat Biotech achieved another significant milestone in innovating and manufacturing vaccines at global quality standards and moving forward in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," read an official statement by Bharat Biotech.

Furthermore, upon being asked about the recognition of the vaccine used in other countries, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said, "The Government of India is aware that Covaxin at present is not part of WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL)."

"All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. to WHO as of 9th July 2021. The review process by WHO has commenced. WHO usually takes up to six weeks to decide on Emergency Use Listing (EUL) submissions," he added.

In addition, Soumya Swaminathan also met Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh to discuss various aspects of the current COVID-19 pandemic as well as a wide range of other issues.

Emphasizing the importance of mass vaccination through easy availability and accessibility, Dr. Soumya said, "even though the vaccine may not be able to provide absolute protection against different variants of Virus, it can certainly reduce the risk of death and complications."

Posted By: Sugandha Jha