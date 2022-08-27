'When Should I Come To Assam': Arvind Kejriwal Dares Himanta Biswa Sarma In Twitter Spat Over Schools

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma have been engaged in heated arguments on Twitter for the past three days which escalated today with Kejriwal daring Sarma to ask him when he can come to see the schools in Assam. "When should we come to see the schools in Assam," Kejriwal asked Sarma on Twitter.

The argument between Kejriwal and Sarma began after the AAP chief had on Wednesday tweeted that the closure of schools is not a solution and there is a need to open more schools across the country, and shared a link to a news report claiming a "closure" of some schools in Assam.

This morning, the AAP chief tweeted in Hindi, "There is a saying we have - If someone asks 'When should I come' and they say 'Come whenever you can', then it means 'Don't come ever'. I had asked you - 'When should I come to see your government schools', you didn't tell me. Tell me, when should I come, only then I can come."

हमारे यहाँ कहावत है। कोई पूछे “मैं कब आऊँ” और आप कहें “कभी भी आ जाओ” इसका मतलब होता है “कभी मत आओ”।



मैंने आपसे पूछा “आपके सरकारी स्कूल देखने कब आऊँ” आपने बताया ही नहीं। बताइए कब आऊँ, तभी आ जाऊँगा। https://t.co/A7lbp1KVI6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 27, 2022

Today's tweet by Kejriwal came in response to the remarks made by Sarma on Friday on Twitter. Mocking Kejriwal, Sarma had shared some of the differences between Delhi and Assam in a series of tweets.

"Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji, Your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students - against your 1000 odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers number 2 lakh; Midday meal workers 1.18 lakh. Fathom it?" he tweeted.

In another tweet, Sarma said, "And yes, when you're in Assam, which you so desperately wish to, I will take you to our Medical Colleges, 1000 times better than your Mohalla Clinic. Also meet our bright Govt school teachers and students." He added in Hindi "quit bothering about making India no.1, Modiji is doing that".

Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji, Your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students- against your 1000+ odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers number 2+ lakh; Midday meal workers 1.18 lakh. Fathom it?👇 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2022

Sarma had taken to Twitter on Thursday to lash out at Kejriwal over the amalgamation of schools and asked him to "do his homework" before commenting. "Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji-as usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Education Minister till now, please note, the Assam government has established/taken over 8,610 new schools," he had tweeted.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji - As usual you commented on something without any homework!



Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below.



How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs? https://t.co/PTV7bO4GKL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2022

He had also asked how many schools did the Delhi government start in the last seven years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had responded to Sarma's tweet on Friday. "Oh, it seems you took offence. My intention was not to point out your faults. All of us are one country. We have to learn from each other, then only India will become the number one country," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

अरे। लगता है आप बुरा मान गए। मेरा मक़सद आपकी कमियाँ निकालने का नहीं था। हम सब एक देश हैं। हमें एक दूसरे से सीखना है। तभी तो भारत नम्बर वन देश बनेगा



मैं आता हूँ ना असम। बताइए कब आऊँ? आप शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अपने अच्छे काम दिखाना। आप दिल्ली आइये, मैं आपको दिल्ली के काम दिखाता हूँ https://t.co/SQCJyerfII — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 26, 2022

He further said he is willing to visit Assam and asked Sarma when should he go to the northeastern state. "You show me your good work in the field of education. You come to Delhi, I will show you the work in Delhi," he said.

Sarma later claimed that since his tenure as the education minister, the state government has, from 2013 till now, provincialised or taken over private schools into the government fold and this includes 6,802 elementary and 1,589 secondary schools, 81 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, three Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avashik Vidyalaya and 97 tea garden model schools.



(With Agency Inputs)