When Govt Projects Are Completed On Time, Taxpayers Are Respected: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that taxpayers are respected when projects are completed within the expected time. He made the remarks during the inauguration of Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister launched 'Niryat', a one-step portal for foreign trade needs, and talked about the benefits of government schemes and how they have reached out to everyone irrespective of the different sections of the society.

"When government projects are completed on time, schemes reach the target, they are nothing but giving respect to the country's taxpayers. Under PM Gati Shakti national master plan, we now have a modern platform... Keeping into consideration the aspirations of new India, this building will have to give a push to all aspects of development," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further referred to the previous governments and said that the projects were earlier announced for the sake of "political interest" but there were no guarantees about their execution. "They were not serious about the completion of the projects. This new building (getting completed on time) is an example of how we have changed the mindset," he added.

PM Modi also said that this government has removed over 32,000 non-essential compliances, which is key to promoting 'Ease of Doing Business' in the country making a count of registered FinTech start-ups in the country. He stated that the number has increased from 500 to 2,300 within four years. During the same period, recognized start-ups per year have risen from 8,000 to over 15,000 units, he said.

Speaking about the Gem portal ( one-stop Government e-Market Place) he said that the order value in the platform has risen from 9,000 crore to now over 2.25 lakh crore. Currently 45 lakh small businesses are registered in the same portal.

He further talked about exports playing an important role in the country's growth. ‘Vocal for Local’ have also accelerated the country’s exports and despite global disruptions last year, India exported a total of $670 billion or Rs 50 lakh crore, he said.

PM urged the exporters to set a long term export target claiming that exports play critical role in the development of a nation.

