WhatsApp Outage: IT Ministry Probes Hacking Angle, Seeks Report From Meta

Silhouettes of users are seen next to a screen projection of WhatsApp logo. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

DAY after WhatsApp faced a major outage, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology reportedly sought a report from parent company Meta on Wednesday. The IT Ministry asked Meta to submit a report, the Hindustan Times reported quoting officials familiar with the matter.

WhatsApp has been asked to submit its report explaining the reason behind the outage which lasted nearly 2 hours. The report has to be submitted to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), a nodal agency under the ministry of electronics and information technology.

According to an official, this is the usual protocol as the ministry seeks a report from the companies every time an outage is reported.

Meanwhile, another report by News18 said the IT ministry was looking into the cybersecurity aspect and wanted to know whether a cyberattack was behind the outage.

According to outage reporting site Downdetector, over 68,000 users in the United Kingdom, India, Singapore, South Africa, among other nations, complained they were unable to send or receive messages or log in to their respective accounts. The technical snag hit both households and businesses.

"The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved," Meta said in an official statement issued later on Tuesday.

WhatsApp has become a critical means of communication for households and businesses. Earlier, in October 2021, an hours-long outage of WhatsApp had hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil, before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram.