New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court against the Indian government's new IT rules which will come into effect from today. The messaging app cited that the new rules will undermine the user's privacy and would compel the company to break its privacy protection for users.

According to a report by Reuters, WhatsApp has asked the Delhi High Court to declare one of the new rules a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it. While the law requires WhatsApp to unmask only people credibly accused of wrongdoing, the company says it cannot do that alone in practice.

WhatsApp asserted that new rules infringe on users' privacy and said that from day one, "we built WhatsApp to help you stay in touch with friends, share vital information during natural disasters, reconnect with separated families, or seek a better life".

"Some of your most personal moments are shared with WhatsApp, which is why we built end-to-end encryption into our app. When end-to-end encrypted, your messages, photos, videos, voice messages, documents, and calls are secured from falling into the wrong hands," WhatsApp added in its statement.

WhatsApp has also gone ahead with implementing its controversial user privacy policy from May 15, clearly stating that "we will maintain this approach until at least the forthcoming PDP (personal data protection) law comes into effect".

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had asked the social media platform to abide by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 by May 25, or face strict action.

As per the new rules, social media platforms will have to remove offending content within 36 hours after a government directive or a legal order. The new rules mandate that the intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, must establish a grievance redressal mechanism for receiving/resolving complaints from the users or victims.

On the user privacy policy, the Facebook-owned platform with over 400 million users in the country has defended its position, saying that it continues to engage with the government to resolve the issue. WhatsApp said it has sent a reply to the notice by MeitY after the ministry directed the Facebook-owned platform to withdraw its controversial user privacy policy.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan