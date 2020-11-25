According to the Ludhiana Police, the seven accused were identified Vijay Kumar alias Bittu, Ayushman alias Anshu, Sushil Kumar Patel, Suraj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Rohit and Ram Narayan alias W.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ludhiana Police has arrested a gang of 7 people who used to steal details of people's identity cards, Aadhaar Cards, PAN Cards through Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The accused used these identities and information to open bank accounts and issue credit and debit cards on the victim's name.

According to the Ludhiana Police, the seven accused were identified Vijay Kumar alias Bittu, Ayushman alias Anshu, Sushil Kumar Patel, Suraj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Rohit and Ram Narayan alias W.

The police have also recovered Rs 5.45 lakh in cash, 8 laptops, 10 mobiles, three credit cards, 17 SIM cards, 6 memory cards, 45 pen drive cards, 11 ATM cards, a printer and a scanner from their possession. The accused have been produced in court on Wednesday and were sent to police remand for 3 days. The gang members have cheated people for up to 20 lakh rupees, the police said.

Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal, as reported by Dainik Jagran, said that the gang members used to get the identity cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards of people from other states including West Bengal and Assam from online groups, Facebook, WhatsApp and some local telecoms. They used them to get SIM cards, open bank accounts, and issue credit and debit cards from those identity cards.

The gang members later sold them to the scammers of Jharkhand and West Bengal for 2 to 3 rupees. The gang also used them to transfer money to the online wallet or to transfer money to their personal bank account to get a loan from them through the rich and carpet app.

In Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi, the gang also cheated drivers in the name of getting their verification done in Ola company. Fake bank accounts, debit cards and SIM cards were used by the accused for various fraudulent transactions on the Zomato, Swiggy, Amazan, Flipkart and other websites also.

The gang members also used to deliver debit and credit cards at fake addresses in Ludhiana with the help of a delivery boy associated with Blue Dart, who was also arrested by the police. The gang members used to pay Rs 100 commission to the delivery boy for each delivery of debit and credit cards.

The Commissioner of Police said that during the probe, the involvement of the bank employees will also be investigated. Contact is being made with banks and online payment gateways. The bank accounts and online accounts of the accused have been frozen. There are likely to be more important revelations during the intense questioning sessions, he said.

Posted By: Talib Khan